The Iron Claw Trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White And Harris Dickinson Wrestle It Out In A24 Sports Drama

There are a lot of curses out there: the curse of the Black Pearl, the mummy, the were-rabbit… we could go on. You’d be well advised to steer clear of them all. One place you probably never considered might be cursed, though, is the wrestling ring – but that’s what A24’s upcoming movie The Iron Claw is all about (in a metaphorical sense – this isn’t the new Hereditary) and the first trailer has just dropped. Watch it here:

“Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed,” says Zac Efron’s Kevin Von Erich, one of the four wrestling Von Erich brothers: he was joined by the equally gigantic Kerry, David and Mike. When they’re young, the four brothers are closer than close, playing football together, going to parties and goofing around. Their dad Fritz, though, has big plans for his large sons. They’re going to follow their pops into showbiz, and become the finest wrestling team around. Fritz pushes his sons hard, and they get to the top of the sport – they even have their own signature move, the iron claw. Soon, though, it’s clear that he’s pushing them too hard, and disaster comes to the family.