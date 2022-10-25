The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer Sees Drax Kidnapping Kevin Bacon

What do you get for the boy (Peter Quill, not really a boy aside from perhaps mentally) who has… well, not everything? And is dealing with the loss of his love Gamora? If you're Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), you decide to get him Bacon for Christmas. Kevin Bacon, that is, as seen in the trailer for the The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special.

As written and directed by Guardians overseer James Gunn and shot around the same time as Vol. 3, the special takes place just before the next movie and finds the Guardians looking to raise Quill's (festive) spirits. Their answer? A trip to Earth for the ultimate Christmas and a Bacon-shaped present. Which involves kidnapping the actual Kevin Bacon.

The returning likes of Bautista, Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel (as Groot), Bradley Cooper (as Rocket), and Sean Gunn all appear, alongside, yes, Kevin Bacon. Oh, and our first chance to hear Maria Bakalova voicing Cosmo the Space Dog.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special will be on Disney+ on 25 November. Seasons Grootings!

