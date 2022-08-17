The Greatest Beer Run Ever Trailer: Zac Efron Heads To Vietnam For The Based-On-Truth Comedy Drama

How do you follow up winning an Oscar for a movie such as Green Book? If you're Peter Farrelly, who was previously best known for the anarchic likes of Dumb And Dumber and There's Something About Mary, you wrangle up something that is wilder, crazier… But still 100% true. The result is The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which stars Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray. And you can see the trailer below.
Efron plays John "Chickie" Donohue, who in 1967 was dared to travel to Vietnam to deliver beer and support to the troops battling overseas. The former Marine Corps trooper and ready-for-anything maverick decided to give it a go, and the rest is history.
Cue an insane trip into the heart of a war and some eye-opening experiences that changed his mind about the true nature of the conflict. Along the way, he meets up with old pals and the likes of war correspondent Coates (Crowe).
The Greatest Beer Run Ever will be in cinemas and on Apple TV+ from 30 September.