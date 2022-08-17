The Greatest Beer Run Ever Trailer: Zac Efron Heads To Vietnam For The Based-On-Truth Comedy Drama

Efron plays John "Chickie" Donohue, who in 1967 was dared to travel to Vietnam to deliver beer and support to the troops battling overseas. The former Marine Corps trooper and ready-for-anything maverick decided to give it a go, and the rest is history.

Cue an insane trip into the heart of a war and some eye-opening experiences that changed his mind about the true nature of the conflict. Along the way, he meets up with old pals and the likes of war correspondent Coates (Crowe).