The Greasy Strangler’s Jim Hosking Returns With Gleek

Having burst on to the scene with 2016's freaky, funky The Greasy Strangler), co-writer/director Jim Hosking followed that up via An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn in 2018. So of course he's now been snapped up by Marvel to ma... No, just kidding. He's back with another weird comedy, putting the pieces together for Gleek.
What is the film about? We know you were curious... Written by Paul Davidson and Fabian Marquez, Gleek tells the story of a hapless young man who discovers that his overactive salivary glands qualify him to compete in a secret, underground competition that holds the key to restoring his family’s good name.
According to Hosking, the film aims "to take viewers on a trip they’ve never taken the likes of before. I can’t wait to make viewers laugh deeply, but then cry deeply too. Tears from laughing and then tears from not-laughing. It is time to make a film for the ages that writhes to the beat of its own glistening pounding epiglottis!"
"Gleeking is an obscure childhood talent reimagined as a feature film (and perhaps someday as a Broadway musical that will be adapted back into a movie) about the power of family, heart and saliva," add Davidson and Marquez. "Jim’s immense talent, unique visual style and passion for the same batshit crazy story overjoyed us." But before Gleek drips onto our screens, though, Hosking is putting the finishing touches to his actual next film, Ebony And Ivory.