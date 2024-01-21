The Greasy Strangler’s Jim Hosking Returns With Gleek

Having burst on to the scene with 2016's freaky, funky The Greasy Strangler), co-writer/director Jim Hosking followed that up via An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn in 2018. So of course he's now been snapped up by Marvel to ma... No, just kidding. He's back with another weird comedy, putting the pieces together for Gleek.

What is the film about? We know you were curious... Written by Paul Davidson and Fabian Marquez, Gleek tells the story of a hapless young man who discovers that his overactive salivary glands qualify him to compete in a secret, underground competition that holds the key to restoring his family’s good name.

According to Hosking, the film aims "to take viewers on a trip they’ve never taken the likes of before. I can’t wait to make viewers laugh deeply, but then cry deeply too. Tears from laughing and then tears from not-laughing. It is time to make a film for the ages that writhes to the beat of its own glistening pounding epiglottis!"