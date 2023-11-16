The First Omen: Initial Image Features Religious Icons And A Staring Scare

With fellow classic horror The Exorcist getting the legacy sequel treatment this year, 2024 will see the turn of The Omen for an update. This time though, the film, which has already been through the cycle of sequels, reboot and TV spin-off is now facing the prospect of a prequel called The First Omen.

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson (who has worked on episodes of TV's Marvel mind-twister Legion) from a script she wrote with Tim Smith and Keith Thomas itself based on a story from Ben Jacoby, is et before the events of Richard Donner's 1976 original.

That one starred Gregory Peck, Lee Remick and Harvey Stephens, and followed an American ambassador who starts to believe his 5-year-old son is the Antichrist.

The new movie sees a young American woman (Servant's Nell Tiger Free) sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church. She encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate…