The Fall Guy Trailer Finds Ryan Gosling Getting Emotional

Taylor Swift might have been (mostly) all anyone could talk about for this year's Super Bowl, but the new trailer for David Leitch's The Fall Guy, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt certainly wasn't about to… I'm sorry, we're being told there is a Swiftie joke in here. But it works! Check out the new trailer:

Yes, with this latest promo for the action comedy promising everything you could wish for (Burritos! Space Cowboys! Twisted Metal! Cardio?) there is yet another chance for Gosling to undercut his brooding macho image with some emotion. Wonder if they played "I'm Just Ken" on set?

As for the film, which channels the 1980s Lee Majors TV series for a story of Gosling's stuntman roped in to investigate when the star he usually doubles for goes missing – putting the movie being directed by old flame Emily Blunt at risk – it looks like a whole lot of fun, partly thanks to a script from Drew Pearce.