The Equalizer 3 Trailer Brings Denzel Washington Back For One Last Chapter Of Revenge

Good news for fans of Denzel Washington beating the everliving snot out of people: he’s back for one last time as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3 (The Threequalizer was right there, people), and this time he’s taking on the Mafia. If you’re here for seeing Washington poke people’s eyes out with gun barrels, breaking people’s hands, and telling criminals that they’re about to soil themselves, step right up and watch the Red Band trailer here:

Blimey, does anybody else’s knee feel sore after that? Arriving five years after The Equalizer 2, this once again brings Antoine Fuqua – fresh from Oscar-window drama Emancipation – behind the camera, with Richard Wenk on screenplay duties. And, while she’s not in the trailer much, fans of Denzel Washington-starring revenge movies will delight in seeing Dakota Fanning pop up here – a Man On Fire reunion nearly 20 years on from Tony Scott’s 2004 favourite.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.”