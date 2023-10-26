The Crown: Full Season 6 Shows The Buildup To And Fallout Of Diana’s Death

We learned earlier this month via the first teaser that The Crown would be back for its sixth and final season in November – but that it would also be split into two chunks arriving roughly a month apart. That footage was primarily focused on Imelda Staunton's Queen Elizabeth II as she reflected on her royal legacy. But for the new, full trailer, the attention shifts to Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana, who is trying to life a post-Royal Family life in the glare of tabloid attention. See the new trailer:

Diana is being courted by the Fayeds in the South of France, giving the young Princes a taste of luxury yachts, video games and movie nights. Charles is sticking to tradition in Balmoral. The comparisons play out in the press, fuelled by a fervent paparazzi, and some of the Royal press team.

As yacht life and the constant media scrutiny lose their appeal, Diana longs to return to see her boys, who are back in Balmoral. A diversion to Paris sees matters come to a head – against the backdrop of an intensified and aggressive media pursuit.

After the news breaks of Diana and Dodi’s fatal car accident, a vast outpouring of public grief catches the Queen off-guard. With shockwaves resonating through the Palace, Al Fayed is also processing the loss of his cherished son. Hoping that the news will bring him and the Royal Family together in shared grief; he instead finds himself increasingly shunned.

The cast for the season also includes Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.