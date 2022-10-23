The Conjuring 4 Is In The Works

Given how much cash the ever-expanding Conjuring horror movie has taken and the box office, it's far from shocking that New Line would want to get moving on a fourth main instalment, which star Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote the previous two Conjuring instalments is back for the fourth.

Though Wilson and Farmiga haven't yet made deals to return, the studio expecting to see them back as Ed and Lorraine.

While James Wan directed the first two of the Conjuring films, he handed the third to Michael Chaves, and will be involved in this one as a producer alongside regular partner Peter Safran.

The next film from the sprawling batch of sequels and spin-offs to arrive will be The Nun 2, which Chaves is directing in France.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!