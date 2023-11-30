The Black Phone 2: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames And Madeleine McGraw All Returning For Scott Derrickson’s Horror Sequel

Even though the first film seemed to wrap the tale up — and was, after all, an expanded version of Joe Hill's short story — The Black Phone is headed down the sequel route with much of the original cast returning to their roles. Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and Miguel Mora are all back on board for the new horror, which will once again come from Blumhouse.

Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, who wrote the original (Derrickson also directed), are back on script patrol, though Deadline's report doesn't specify whether Derrickson will once more direct, but it's a fair bet.

The first film saw a 13-year old boy (Thames) abducted by a child killer (Hawke's masked The Grabber) in a suburban neighborhood and locked in a soundproof basement. But that's only the start of the horror — he then begins to receive calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s previous victims…

Quite where the writers will take the story this time is anyone's guess (though Hill's presence as an executive producer suggests they'll be in consultation with him).