The Abyss: 4K Remastered Special Edition To Screen For One Night In US Cinemas

If there's one subject people ask us about all time, it's our Chris's review of Attack Of The Clones. But if there's another, it's when an upgraded re-release of James Cameron's The Abyss is headed our way. We've good news — at least on the second front as 20th Century Studios has announced that a remastered 4K version of the movie exists!

There is a proviso, at least for now — the new remastered take on the film is currently set for US cinemas on 6 December.

In case you've somehow not seen the movie, it follows what happens when a nuclear sub mysteriously sinks and a private oil rig crew, led by foreman Bud Brigman (Ed Harris), is recruited to join a team of Navy SEALs on a search and rescue effort.

The group soon finds themselves on a spectacular life-and-death odyssey 25,000 feet below the ocean's surface, where they find a mysterious force that could either change the world — or destroy it. Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Michael Biehn also star in the film, which arrived in cinemas back in 1989.

"If you haven’t seen the film before, this is the way to experience it, and if you have, it will be like the first time all over again," says Cameron. "So, get out to the theaters and enjoy."