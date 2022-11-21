Teresa Palmer Joins The Fall Guy

With the cameras rolling in Australia, director David Leitch is adding yet more cast to his Ryan Gosling/Emily Blunt/Aaron Taylor-Johnson- led new film The Fall Guy. According to Deadline, Teresa Palmer is now aboard.

Written by Drew Pearce, the movie takes the basic concept of 1980s action show The Fall Guy – in which Lee Majors played a stunt man who moonlights as a bounty hunter — and largely skips the side hustle part.

Gosling is playing a battered and past-his-prime stuntman who finds himself back on a movie with the star (Taylor-Johnson) he worked with long ago and who replaced him. The problem, however, is that the star is now missing…

Blunt has the role of a prosthetic makeup artist who was once romantically linked with our stuntman, while Winston Duke is his best friend. Everything Everywhere All At Once's Stephanie Hsu is Taylor-Johnson's likely harried assistant, and Hannah Waddingham is the movie's producer, none too happy at the delays. Palmer's role, meanwhile, has yet to be revealed.

The Fall Guy should be in cinemas in 2024.

