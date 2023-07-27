Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sequel And TV Series In The Works At Paramount

With only a few days to go until our favourite heroes in a half-shell return in animated blockbuster Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the hype is very real for co-producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s years in the making reboot. But before the pizza-loving reptilians have even hit the big screen, it appears that a movie sequel and a two-season Paramount+ TV series are already on their way.

Details are understandably under wraps for the Mutant Mayhem sequel, save for the fact co-directors Jeff Rowe and Kyle Spears will remain at the helm, but we know a little more about the series. As reported by THR, it will be titled Tales Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the planned two season run of episodes follows Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michaelangelo as they go it alone for the first time. Teaming up with old allies and facing new threats, the show gives fans a chance to get beneath the shell of their heroes to see what the brothers are really made of when they’re apart. The series is to be produced by Point Grey Pictures, with Chris Yost and Alan Wan as executive producers and showrunners.