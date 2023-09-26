Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film Set For UK Release In Global Move

Ready for it? Already a huge success in the States, with $65 million in pre-sales and box office predictions in the $100-$125 million range before it has even opened, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now heading out to the rest of the world.

The concert film is set for release in the States on 13 October, and will arrive the same day here in the UK and elsewhere.

Odeon said this morning that moviegoers can snap up tickets at its locations in the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal. In a nod to Taylor Swift’s 1989 album and her favourite number, 13, tickets in the UK and Ireland will be priced at £19.89/€19.89 for adults and £13.13/€13.13 for children.

It's a slightly surprising move given that the Eras tour itself is not set to hit Europe until next year, but given how well it has already been selling, Swift and her team are clearly not worried about the film cannibalizing live tour ticket sales.