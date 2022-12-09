Taylor Swift To Direct Her Feature Debut For Searchlight Pictures

It’s her. Hi. She’s the director, it’s her. Yes, Swifties around the globe, rejoice – it has been announced that pop superstar Taylor Swift is directing her very first feature for Searchlight Pictures, based on an original script also written by her. No plot or potential casting details have been released just yet.

This news comes hot on the heels of Swift being named as one of the filmmakers taking part in Variety’s Directors on Directors series – which has caused somewhat of a stir online – after she moved behind the camera for her 2022 extended music video for single ‘All Too Well’, for which she won a Best Direction award at the MTV VMAs.