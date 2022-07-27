Taron Egerton Starring In New Thriller Carry On

No, Taron Egerton is not starring in a gritty, dark film that explores the drama behind the scenes of the Carry On movies. Though we'd watch that. Nope, in this case, Carry On refers to luggage and a new thriller in the skies, or at least sky-adjacent in which Egerton will star.

Egerton is playing Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. Oooh! Is it Santa, with a special toy for a boy or a girl? Probably not.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who has Black Adam on the way in October but cut his directorial teeth on thrillers such as this (including several with Liam Neeson) is behind the camera here. The script originated with TJ Fixman, but Collet-Serra brought Jungle Cruise's Michael Green aboard to work on it before he agreed to direct. And the movie, which will head to Netflix, is also a production of Steven Spielberg's Amblin company.