Taissa Farmiga Returning For The Nun 2

Though you might have expected that, after her first brush with supernatural terror, The Nun's Sister Irene (as played by Taissa Farmiga) would have retreated to somewhere safe and not hung around any scary places. But she'll be back at it again for The Nun 2.

The sequel to the 2018 horror, just one of the many spin-off tentacles of the Conjuring franchise, is quickly coming together at New Line.

While Corin Hardy directed the first movie, this one will be courtesy of Michael Chaves, who most recently made The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Storm Reid is already aboard to star in the new film, which has a script originated by Akela Cooper and since worked on by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. Franchise overseer James Wan is attached as always via his Atomic Monster company.

The Nun 2 is set for release on 8 September next year.

