Survival Is A Group Effort In The New Trailer For JA Bayona’s Nw Society Of The Snow

Having spent the last few years in fantastical worlds (including directing Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and being one of the driving forces of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power), JA Bayona is back in reality — and channelling a true story too boot — with Spain's Oscar entry Society Of The Snow. Picked up by Netflix for distribution, it has a new trailer online and you can see it below:

With Bayona working alongside Bernat Vilaplana, Jaime Marques and Nicolás Casariego to adapt Pablo Vierci's eponymous book, Society Of The Snow follows what happened when in 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which had been chartered to fly a rugby team to Chile, crashed in the heart of the Andes.

Only 29 of its 45 passengers survived the accident. Trapped in one of the most hostile and inaccessible environments on the planet, they have to resort to extreme measures to stay alive.

If the story sounds familiar, it's because Frank Marshall brought it to screens in 1993 with Ethan Hawke and Ileana Douglas among the cast.

Bayona, though, has a slightly more authentic ensemble led by Enzo Vogrincic, Agustín Pardella, Matías Recalt, Esteban Bigliardi, Diego Vegezzi, Fernando Contigiani García, Esteban Kukuriczka, Rafael Federman, Francisco Romero and Valentino Alonso.