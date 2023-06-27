Superpowered: The DC Story –– Trailer For The New Docuseries

Marvel has had some recent docuseries spotlights, including the latest, controversial one on Stan Lee. But what of the DC side? That will be covered by a new three-part docuseries called Superpowered: The DC Story. Find the trailer below…

Narrated by Rosario Dawson, the series takes an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium.

Superpowered, directed by Leslie Iwerks and Mark Catalena features over 60 new and archival interviews with the industry’s most prolific creators, actors and executives, including: Melissa Benoist, Greg Berlanti, Tim Burton, Mike Carlin, Lynda Carter, Henry Cavill, Kaley Cuoco, Gal Gadot, James Gunn, Patty Jenkins, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Jim Lee, Zachary Levi, Damon Lindelof, Tom Mankiewicz, Jason Momoa, Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson, Christopher Reeve, John Ridley, Margot Robbie, Bruce Timm, Michael E. Uslan and Mark Waid, among others.