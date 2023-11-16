Superman Legacy Casts María Gabriela De Faría As Villain The Engineer

James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, a flagship movie of DC’s new Gods And Monsters slate, is officially in full swing. We already know that Clark Kent will be played by Pearl star David Corenswet, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan will be Lois Lane, and Gunn confirmed recently that despite the Hollywood strikes, the film is still on track for its 2025 release. Now, we have an idea just who the guy in the big red cape will be fighting against, as news has broken that Venezuelan actor María Gabriela de Faría has been cast as potential villain The Engineer.

As reported by Deadline, de Faría – best known for her roles in horror The Exorcism Of God and Joel McHale-led show Animal Control – will play Angela Spica, aka. The Engineer. Her role is being labelled as the antagonist of the film, though Gunn showed some element of pushback against that term – ‘“Villain” is such a disparaging term!’, he said in an Instagram post sharing the news.

Spica is the second DC character to bear the name The Engineer, and was first introduced in the comics in The Authority Vol. 1 #1 in 1999 – a superhero team also set to appear on the big screen as one of DC's upcoming projects. Her powers stem from nanotechnology built into her body – Iron Man vibes, maybe? It’s unclear as yet what role she’ll play in Superman: Legacy, Gunn’s first film as director since becoming one of the co-heads of DC Studios – all we know about the plot so far is that it follows Superman as he tries to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human childhood.

Aside from Corenswet and Brosnahan, other announced cast include Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced (soon to be seen in Sony superhero outing Madame Web) as Hawkgirl, Eli Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho.