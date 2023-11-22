Superman: Legacy Adds Skyler Gisondo As Jimmy Olsen And Sara Sampaio As Eve Teschmacher

Clearly wanting to get a move on with Superman: Legacy (not shocking given the ticking clock of its 2025 release), James Gunn has been busy adding new cast members to his next superhero outing, which also carries the burden of launching the big screen vision for his DC Studios. The latest recruits for the film are Skyler Gisondo, who will play Jimmy Olsen, and Sara Sampaio, who is taking the role of Eve Teschmacher (the latter news broken by Deadline). All together now: "North, Miss Teschmacher!"

Gunn has already locked in his Superman and Lois Lane, with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan taking those key roles. And he's been building the ensemble around them, including Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Ed Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan and María Gabriela De Faría.

Just on Monday we learned that Nicholas Hoult would be playing villain Lex Luthor, so Eve Teschmacher makes sense. Created by Richard Donner and Mario Puzo for the 1978 Superman film and having popped up in Superman II, the character has since crossed over into comic books. She's previously been played by Valerie Perrine in the original films and Andrea Brooks in Supergirl. Plus, there are characters based on Teschmacher, including Tess Mercer in Smallville.

Jimmy Olsen, of course, is a classic Superman character, and has been played in the past by Marc McClure, Sam Huntington, Michael Cassidy and more.