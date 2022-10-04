Super Mario Movie Shares Teaser Poster Ahead Of Trailer Debut

The time is approaching: before long, we should have our first hint of what the upcoming animated Super Mario movie will look like. Right now, it doesn’t have an official title, there’s no trailer, and the question of how Chris Pratt will sound as Nintendo’s legendary plumber-mascot looms large. But answers are coming: the trailer is due to arrive on Thursday, and before then we have an official teaser poster which hints at the art style being employed here. Take a peek below:

As expected, this animated movie – from Minions studio Illumination – looks set to largely hew to the rounded and vibrant aesthetic of recent 3D Mario adventures on the Nintendo Switch and 3DS. But if you look a little closer, there’s real detail and a realistic quality to Mario’s overalls and the shadows falling on that famously plush red hat – so, the style seems to be the Mario you know and love, but with a tangible texture applied to it. The Mushroom Kingdom looks more dense here than it does in the games too – though that might just be a design choice for the poster, cramming in as much Mario iconography as possible rather than accurately depicting of the world of the film.