Sumotherhood Trailer: Adam Deacon Returns With Cameo-Packed Comedy – Exclusive

Back in 2011, Adam Deacon – the British actor and BAFTA Rising Star recipient who starred in the likes of Kidulthood and Adulthood – made his feature directorial debut with Anuvahood , a comedy riffing on the films that helped make his name. Now, 12 years later, he’s back behind (and in front of) the camera with Sumotherhood – a fresh comedy described as a “parody of the UK urban genre”. As well as directing and starring, Deacon also co-writes and co-produces – and he’s stacked the cast with all kinds of unexpected cameos. Take an exclusive early look at the trailer here:

Here’s the official synopsis: “Riko and Kane have got it all… big dreams, no respect and a fifteen grand debt. Could things get any worse? Yes! So, it’s time to man up and finally be taken serious as ‘Roadman’. Once putting their heads together on various ways to make some money, they decide to rob a megastar in a nightclub toilet and hold up the local bank but things inevitably don’t go to plan… However somehow a misunderstanding leads them to be desired and acquired for business with one of East London’s toughest firms, putting them in the line of fire to the firm’s arch-rivals. Can Riko and Kane live up to their name? Will Riko win the affection of Tamara and if he does, will Tyrese, Tamara’s lunatic stepbrother, allow Riko to live? Will his life be worth living if the local London Feds draw a line back to our duo? Anything can happen when Riko and Kane are on the scene in this new action packed urban comedy.”