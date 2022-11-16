Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn Joins A Quiet Place: Day One

Though he's been working for a few years now, Joseph Quinn truly broke big as Eddie Munson in the most recent season of Stranger Things. We could have predicted that his phone would start ringing even more now, and according to Deadline, Quinn is in the midst of a deal to join Lupita Nyong'o in A Quiet Place: Day One.

Little is known about the new movie beyond the fact that it will be set in the same universe as the other A Quiet Place movies, but following different characters in a different location. It was hatched film series overseer John Krasinski and developed by director Jeff Nichols, who was going to direct before being lured away by one of his own films.

Pig's Michael Sarnoski is in the director's chair now and all we really know is that, as the title suggests, the film will be set on the first day that the blind alien creatures with hyper-sensitive hearing arrived on Earth and society began to collapse.

Next up for Quinn in terms of release is new drama Hoard, which is making its way through post-production now.

