Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Co-Writing And Co-Directing Hell Of A Summer

He's primarily known for his work in front of the camera – especially in Stranger Things and on the big screen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but Finn Wolfhard is adding writer/director to his resume. He'll co-write and co-direct horror comedy Hell Of A Summer with fellow actor-turned-filmmaker Billy Bryk.

Wolfhard will also act in the movie alongside Bryk and Pam & Tommy's Fred Hechinger, though the story details are being kept quite for now. We're going to guess it chronicles some hard times in hot climates.

"I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film,” says Wolfhard in a statement. “I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30West and Aggregate is a real dream."