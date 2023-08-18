Stop Making Sense: A24 Re-Release Brings Legendary Talking Heads Concert Movie Back To Cinemas – Watch The Trailer

It’s time to dig our your ludicrously large suit, and brush up your best David Byrne dance moves. Because, as A24 is claiming (and frankly nobody is arguing), ‘the greatest concert movie of all time’ is coming back to cinemas. Yes, it’s 40 years since Stop Making Sense brought the immaculate vibes of the Talking Heads to the big screen, marshaled by none other than director Jonathan Demme – resulting in an all-time classic music movie. And to mark that anniversary, the film has been scrubbed up in 4K, and A24 is bringing it back to the big screen. Whether you love Talking Heads or not (let’s face it, you probably do), that’s a must-see cinema appointment. Watch the reissue trailer here.

The film, then, is… well, same as it ever was. But Stop Making Sense has lost none of its joy – or any of its sheer cool – in those 40 years since it debuted, and it’ll be a joy to see Byrne and co quite literally strut their stuff on the stage once more. The film was shot over three nights at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, with the Heads playing all of their greatest hits – ‘Burning Down The House’, ‘Once In A Lifetime’, ‘Psycho Killer’, ‘This Must Be The Place’, ‘Girlfriend Is Better’… what a setlist.