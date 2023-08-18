Stop Making Sense: A24 Re-Release Brings Legendary Talking Heads Concert Movie Back To Cinemas – Watch The Trailer

It’s time to dig our your ludicrously large suit, and brush up your best David Byrne dance moves. Because, as A24 is claiming (and frankly nobody is arguing), ‘the greatest concert movie of all time’ is coming back to cinemas. Yes, it’s 40 years since Stop Making Sense brought the immaculate vibes of the Talking Heads to the big screen, marshaled by none other than director Jonathan Demme – resulting in an all-time classic music movie. And to mark that anniversary, the film has been scrubbed up in 4K, and A24 is bringing it back to the big screen. Whether you love Talking Heads or not (let’s face it, you probably do), that’s a must-see cinema appointment. Watch the reissue trailer here.
The film, then, is… well, same as it ever was. But Stop Making Sense has lost none of its joy – or any of its sheer cool – in those 40 years since it debuted, and it’ll be a joy to see Byrne and co quite literally strut their stuff on the stage once more. The film was shot over three nights at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, with the Heads playing all of their greatest hits – ‘Burning Down The House’, ‘Once In A Lifetime’, ‘Psycho Killer’, ‘This Must Be The Place’, ‘Girlfriend Is Better’… what a setlist.
Best of all? You might be able to see this one in IMAX too. It’s receiving a ‘global IMAX Live event’ screening on 11 September to line up with the reissue’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), before receiving a wider IMAX release on 22 September. Then, the regular cinema format is rollout out in the UK on 29 September. Stop Making Sense? More like, start buying tickets. Cinema’s greatest party awaits.