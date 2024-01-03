Steven Yeun No Longer Starring In Marvel’s Thunderbolts

And then there was one… less. In disappointing news first floated by twitter account DCULeaks and since confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, The Walking Dead veteran Steven Yeun will has dropped out of a role in Marvel's Thunderbolts. The film's shifted schedule following the actors' strike is likely behind Yeun's departure.

Though Marvel never officially confirmed or announced Yeun's casting, the actor talked to Empire about landing the role during a conversation that covered other work, including his award-winning turn in Netflix's dark comedy drama Beef. Part of the appeal for him was the chance to re-team with show director Jake Schreier, who is handling the team-up movie.

Yeun was to have played the character Sentry in the team-up film that is scheduled to starting shooting in March. Still aboard (at least as far as anyone knows at this point) are the likes of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky "The Winter Soldier" Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. The assortment of not-quite heroes gathered by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will carry out secret missions, with Harrison Ford also aboard as Thaddeus Ross, and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role.