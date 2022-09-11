Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans: Movies Are Dreams You Never Forget In The First Trailer

While Disney was busy doing its giant song-and-dance about upcoming movies and shows, elsewhere the master of modern film was quietly playing heartstrings like an expert fiddler in semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, which premiered to huge applause at the Toronto International Film Festival. The first trailer for Steven Spielberg's latest is online now…

The story is as follows: Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth…

Directed Spielberg, who co-wrote with sometime collaborator, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner, thee film stars Gabriel LaBelle as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy, Michelle Williams as his artistic mother, Mitzi, Paul Dano as his successful, scientific father, Burt, Seth Rogen as Bennie Loewy, Burt’s best friend and honorary “uncle” to the Fabelman children, and Judd Hirsch as Mitzi’s Uncle Boris.

The ensemble cast includes Julia Butters as Sammy’s sister Reggie, Robin Bartlett as Sammy’s maternal grandmother Tina Schildkraut, and Keeley Karsten as Sammy’s sister Natalie. There's also a cameo from fellow director David Lynch.

As you might expect, Spielberg has John Williams providing the music, while Janusz Kaminski is once again the cinematographer.