Steven Spielberg Producing Short Story Adaptation Long Lost

With the new year fully dawned and the writers/actors' strikes firmly in the rearview mirror, Hollywood is getting back to business. And business includes tracking down buzzy source material to turn into movies, with Steven Spielberg and Simon Kinberg targeting Colin Bannon's short story Long Lost to develop as producers.

Described by Deadline as in the vein of What Lies Beneath and Rosemary’s Baby, Long Lost tells the story of a recently married woman whose life is upended when her husband’s long lost wife shockingly returns after she was believed to be dead, sparking fears that she’s hatching a sinister plan to reclaim what was once hers.

Bannon has landed scripts on the Black List a record seven times, and he has sold the spec screenplays such as Ultra and First Ascent. His psychological thriller Holdout is on track at Netflix with Elizabeth Moss attached to star and direct. Part of the deal includes him writing the Long Lost script adaptation.