Stephen Graham Is Linked To A Corpse Discovered Across Time Periods In The Bodies Teaser

Netflix's new thriller series Bodies already has an intriguing, time-spanning concept twist on a murder mystery. Add in one of Empire's favourite 25%-ers Stephen Graham, and we're anticipating this one all the more. Check out the first teaser trailer…

Based on the graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies is a police procedural with a twist. When a body — the same body — is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate.

As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix (Graham) – becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play? To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years.