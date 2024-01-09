Star Wars Confirms Jon Favreau Movie The Mandalorian & Grogu Will Film In 2024

Star Wars fans, buckle up. It’s been a little while since we heard about the next steps for two of the galaxy’s most beloved characters: The Mandalorian (aka Din Djarin), and his little green son Grogu (the artist formerly known as Baby Yoda). Last year, Season 3 of The Mandalorian ended with a real sense of resolution, with our heroes living a comfortable existence on Nevarro after defeating Moff Gideon for good (as far as we know). But while Jon Favreau had mentioned in interviews that he had been writing Season 4, the next series was never officially announced.

Now we know why. The next adventure of The Mandalorian and Grogu won’t be another season of The Mandalorian. It’s going to be a cinematically-released film titled, well, The Mandalorian & Grogu, to be directed by Jon Favreau himself – and produced by him, Dave Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy. Not only that, but it’s set to shoot in 2024, meaning it’s likely to be the first big screen Star Wars release since 2019’s The Rise Of Skywalker.

Interestingly, this isn’t one of the three films announced at last year’s Star Wars Celebration – and it seems to be separate to the Dave Filoni film confirmed on that very stage. While Filoni’s film is expected to draw together various strands of the New Republic era of Star Wars (as seen in The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and next in the upcoming Skeleton Crew), this seems to be another adventure with Mando and Baby Yoda along the way to the big Thrawn showdown. Also snuck into the announcement of Favreau’s film? Filoni is officially developing Ahsoka Season 2.

For now, little else is known about The Mandalorian & Grogu. “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said in a statement. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.” Kathleen Kennedy added: “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”