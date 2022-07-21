Star Trek: The Motion Picture 4K Remaster Sets Image Quality To Stunning

The whole deal of the Starship Enterprise was to boldly go where no-one has gone before. And sure, that’s all well and good, but there’s also something entirely comforting about going back to familiar territory – so if you’re a Trekkie with a penchant for the original crew, you’ll likely already be thrilled that 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture and 1982’s all-out classic Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan (the best Trek film according to, well, us) are returning to screens later this summer in shiny 4K. To give you a sense of just how clean and crisp those scrubbed-up editions are going to look, we have early images offering a peek at the remasters. Check them out here:

It was inevitable – or, logical – that remasters of the Trek movies would be on their way. That is, after all, a way for them to live long and prosper. The 4K editions of The Motion Picture and The Wrath Of Khan (also, notably, the director’s cut of each film) will be heading to cinemas in a matter of weeks – on 19 August and 2 September, respectively. With Star Trek: Strange New Worlds about to wrap up its first season, and Picard and Discovery between seasons right now, prepare for a welcome extra hit of warp-speed goodness.