Spirited Trailer Sees Will Ferrell Haunting Ryan Reynolds

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol puts the likes of Sherlock Holmes to shame when it comes to how many times and in how many different ways it has been adapted for screens, stages and beyond. Yet people keep coming back to it. And the latest pair starring in something that takes a sideways look at the story is Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, who are the leads in Apple's new movie Spirited. Check them out in action with the latest trailer…

Daddy's Home director Sean Anders, working with regular collaborator John Morris, has cooked up the story. Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future…

The musical element has a strong pedigree too, featuring songs from Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, while experienced choreographer Chloe Arnold handled getting the cast in step with the dance moves.

It certainly looks to blend Reynolds' trademark quips with Ferrell's by turns sweet and belligerent style. And it's going full meta with people talking about the whole Christmas Carol concept. Can it rank up there with the likes of The Muppet Christmas Carol? Ohly time will tell…

Spirited will be in US cinemas on 11 November (no sign of that happening over here before its global arrival on Apple TV+ on 18 November. For more on the movie, check out the latest Empire.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!