Sophie Gets A Glow-Up In A New School For Good And Evil Clip

Paul Feig's latest film, The School For Good And Evil is on the way next month, and to remind us all, Netflix included a clip as part of its big TUDUM event. Check it out…

Adapted from Soman Chainani's best-selling book series, our story starts in the village of Gavaldon, where two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a lover of fairy tales, dreams of escaping her ordinary village life, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic, has the makings of a real witch. Then one night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true story of every great fairy tale begins.

Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamorous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington).

In this clip, Sophie arrives in style at a ceremony where the students get their powers activated in a very ET way. But she's soon doing more than just embracing her abilities…