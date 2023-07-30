Sony Shifts Release Dates For Beyond The Spider-Verse, Ghostbusters, Kraven And More

The strike dominoes continue to fall. With studios seemingly unwilling to embrace even negotiating with striking actors and writers, the big companies are increasingly being forced to delay the release of their movies (with no actors to promote them, the rollout becomes a true struggle). And the latest to make changes to the calendar? Sony, which is moving the likes of Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, Spidey universe title Kraven The Hunter, the untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel and more.

Beyond The Spider-Verse, which is on the move from March next year to an unannounced future date (though likely in 2025), always seemed like a film that would shift given the incredible amount of work and finessing that goes into the Spider-Verse titles.

Kraven, which properly introduces the hunting-happy Spider-Man antagonist (though from the trailer more as an anti-hero), has Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe starring and will now land on 30 August 2024, almost a year later than planned. The new Ghostbusters movie, with Gil Kenan directing, is pivoting from 20 December this year to 29 March 2024.

Other titles affected include the Karate Kid reboot, now scheduled for 13 December next year and Blumhouse horror They Listen, which is joining Beyond The Spider-Verse in release limbo.

Yet the studio also announced some more positive changes and actual dates, including for Spider-associated Madame Web, now landing on Valentine's Day next year, and followed by Venom 3, which should arrive on 12 July. Squeezed between them is Bad Boys 4, which has scored a 14 June 2024 spot.