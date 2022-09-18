  1. Home
Sony Making New Karate Kid Movie

The Karate Kid
by James White |
Posted on
People:
Jon Hurwitz

While Cobra Kai continues to expand and enrich the Karate Kid franchise in fun ways on the small screen, Sony is looking to return to the concept — albeit with a new twist — in cinemas. The studio has now announced a 7 June 2024 release date for the film.

Though no official details on the movie have gotten out into the world, a report from Murphy's Multiverse in August pointed to a switch in the dynamic, keeping the use of Kung-fu from the 2010 version, but seeing a young man from Beijing moving with his mother to Brooklyn and ending up schooling a classmate's father in the martial art and finding his own path once more.

Notably, the new movie is not coming from the Cobra Kai team – co-creator Jon Hurwitz answered a question on twitter and confirmed that they're not involved. Which is honestly a little disappointing given how entertaining the show has been.

In related release date news, Sony has handed out a date to the next instalment of the Searching franchise, called Missing, and set fo 24 February next year.

And there are changes afoot for Sony's next Marvel-based movies, including Kraven The Hunter, shifting from January next year to 6 October. Madame Web, meanwhile, is moving from that October date to 16 February 2024. It's not the first time the movie has changed dates, which doesn't necessarily bode well for it…

