Sony Making New Karate Kid Movie

While Cobra Kai continues to expand and enrich the Karate Kid franchise in fun ways on the small screen, Sony is looking to return to the concept — albeit with a new twist — in cinemas. The studio has now announced a 7 June 2024 release date for the film.

Though no official details on the movie have gotten out into the world, a report from Murphy's Multiverse in August pointed to a switch in the dynamic, keeping the use of Kung-fu from the 2010 version, but seeing a young man from Beijing moving with his mother to Brooklyn and ending up schooling a classmate's father in the martial art and finding his own path once more.

Notably, the new movie is not coming from the Cobra Kai team – co-creator Jon Hurwitz answered a question on twitter and confirmed that they're not involved. Which is honestly a little disappointing given how entertaining the show has been.

In related release date news, Sony has handed out a date to the next instalment of the Searching franchise, called Missing, and set fo 24 February next year.