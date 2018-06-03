Solo: A Star Wars Story Still Hanging On Atop The US Box Office

Smaller studios usually tend to avoid shoving their movies into competition with blockbuster behemoths (especially the Disney juggernauts) when they're in their second weekend, usually figuring that they'll still be dominating. Solo: A Star Wars Story hasn't exactly been living up to that standard, but with little in the way of wide release competition, it still managed to top the Stateside box office this weekend.

According to studio estimates, Solo took in $29.2 million, a hefty 65% drop from its first weekend, and yet another sign of its underperformance when compared to its Star Wars stablemates. Still, with $148.8 million domestically after two weeks and $264.1 million worldwide, it's still bringing in money and will be driving plenty of ancillary business, even if it's not yet seeing a profit on its pricey production budget and marketing costs.

Deadpool 2 stayed second, adding $23.3 million, beating out newcomer Adrift. The seagoing survival story launched third, earning $11.5 million. In fourth, we find Avengers: Infinity War, finally starting to slip down the charts after six weeks on release, making $10.3 million. The latest Marvel success story has brought in $642.8 million in the States and is creeping towards $2 billion worldwide.

At fifth, Book Club has quietly been offering an alternative to the big heroics, and added $6.8 million this weekend for more than $47 million in the US. The second new release of the week was Blumhouse's sci-fi thriller Upgrade, which took in $4.4 million in sixth. It's not the strongest start, but given the usual low budgets for the company, it shouldn't have much trouble turning a profit. Eighth was thriller Breaking In with $2.8 million, ahead of the third new release, Johnny Knoxville's latest blend of comedy and painful stunts with Action Point. It couldn't match the likes of the Jackass movies, and opened ninth for $2.3 million. Finally, comedy Overboard earned $ 1.9 million at 10th.