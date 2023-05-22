Sisters Are Forever In The Trailer For The Color Purple Movie Musical

The Color Purple has always attracted awards, from the Pulitzer Prize Alice Walker won for the original 1982 novel to the 11 Oscar nominations earned by Steven Spielberg's 1985 film adaptation. Since then, it has gone on to Tony nominations thanks to the musical version, which is now headed to screens itself. Check out the first full trailer…

The story, adapted this time by Marcus Gardley (and using Marsha Norman's musical book) follows the journey of Celie (Fantasia Barrino), an African-American woman in the deep South from the early to mid-20th century. Celie struggles to find her identity after suffering abuse from her stepfather, husband, and others over the course of four decades.

With Blitz Bazawule in the director's chair and original film star Oprah Winfrey this time among the producers, the cast also features Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey, due in cinemas this week leading The Little Mermaid. It remains to be seen whether this one continues the trophy (or at least nomination) magnet status.