Simon Pegg Investigates A Mystery In The Trailer For Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose

Nandor Fodor
by James White
Posted

Simon Pegg is no stranger to the occasional offbeat tale — when not busy as part of the team sweating Tom Cruise's latest big stunt in the Mission: Impossible movies, he's popped up in the likes of A Fantastic Fear Of Everything. Count Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose among those, which has a first trailer online.

Writer/director Adam Sigal's new darkly comic tale is based on true events and finds Pegg as Nandor Fodor – the Hungarian-American psychoanalyst, known as the father of parapsychology — on his search to discover the real Talking Mongoose, “Gef.” Minnie Driver is Fodor’s assistant Anne, who journeys with him into uncharted territory.

Tim Downie, Ruth Connell, Paul Kaye, Christopher Lloyd and Gary Beadle co-star, alongside one Neil Gaiman as the voice of Gef.

The film will be in US cinemas on 1 September, but has yet to confirm a UK date.

