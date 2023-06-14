Silo Season 2 Confirmed At Apple TV+

by Tom Nicholson |

There’s nothing quite like an apocalyptic event which forces humanity to burrow its way into a single structure to ensure its survival to make you realise who your friends are. And, if Snowpiercer, High-Rise or recent hit endtimes mystery thriller Silo are anything to go by, you’ll realise you don’t actually have any friends at around the time they’re trying to bonk you on the head and steal the raw horse meat you’ve been trying to survive on now that there’s no food. Still, the good news is that we’ll be burrowing back underground once again, as Apple TV+ has renewed Silo for a second season in which the streamer’s head of programming, Matt Cherniss, promised “more secrets of the silo to be revealed”.

Based on Hugh Howey’s novel series, Silo follows Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette, a member of a strictly regimented subterranean community – apparently one of the last bastions of humanity on Earth, after some bad thing happened which made the outside world poisonous – who becomes suspicious that the powers-that-be aren’t telling the whole truth, and decides to find out what’s really going on. There’s no word yet on any casting news – and the final three instalments of Season 1 are yet to hit the streaming service. But depending on how the next few episodes pan out, it’s safe to assume that star Ferguson will be among that number again. Then again, Silo’s never been afraid to bump off pretty major names so far this season, so we may have to play this one by ear.