Silent Night Trailer: John Woo Returns With All-Action Christmas Revenge Movie

If you thought David Harbour's Santa in Violent Night had Yuletide mayhem on lockdown, here's director John Woo to say, "Hold my mulled wine". Yes, the action master is back with new revenge thriller Silent Night, which features Joel Kinnaman on a dialogue-free rampage.

Yes, the gimmick here is that Kinnaman's Godlock is a father whose son is killed randomly when a gang locked in a shoot-out drives past his home — and he's rendered voiceless by his injuries.

Swearing revenge, he builds himself up for a Christmas Eve revenge spree, looking to take down everyone involved in his son's death. From the looks of the trailer, it's a visceral, bloody affair, scripted by Robert Archer Lynn. Given the presence of Woo behind the camera, can we expect a scene where turkeys flap awkwardly across a room, replacing his usual doves?