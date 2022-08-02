Selena Gomez Attached To Working Girl Reboot

Did somebody decide that today is International '80s Remake Day? It's mostly just a timing coincidence, as news on this Working Girl reboot hits on the same day as the update on the new Road House film. Still, tempting the wrath of the whatever from high atop the thing (AKA online commentators), Selena Gomez is attached to produce and potentially star in a Working Girl remake for 20th Century Studios and Stateside streaming service Hulu.

The 1988 original, directed by Mike Nichols, starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack and follows an ambitious secretary (Griffith) who takes on her boss’ identity while the latter is laid up with a broken leg.

The film was not only one of that year’s breakout hits bringing in more than $100 million at the domestic box office, but it also was critically hailed and earned six Oscar nominations including a Best Picture slot, Best Actress nomination for Griffith and Supporting nods for Cusack and Weaver.