SDCC 2022: John Wick 4 Sneak Teaser Arrives

Though most people were expecting to largely hear from Keanu Reeves about any developments on his BRZRKR comic book series and its incoming anime adaptation. But with John Wick regular director Chad Stahelski on Collider's Directors on Directing panel and talking about John Wick: Chapter 4, we suppose a surprise was inevitable. In fact, there were two – Reeves made an appearance and a first-look teaser for the movie debuted…

Though the details on the film remain scare, the teaser shows that that it's mostly business as usual for Wick, who is seen beating up a variety of baddies with any number of weapons.

“Have you given any thought to where this ends?" says a voiceover. "No one, not even you, can kill everyone." Maybe not, but he'll have a damn good try.

Laurence Fishburne is back of course as the Bowery King, along with the return of Winston (Ian McShane) and Charon (Lance Reddick). We can also expect as Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown.