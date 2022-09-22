Saoirse Ronan Cast In Steve McQueen’s World War II Film Blitz

Though they were movie length (and had some screenings), Steve McQueen's Small Axe anthology was designed more for small screens that big. But he's heading back to movies for Blitz, which was first reported last year. Saoirse Ronan is now on board to star.

No, this isn't a remake of the 2011 Jason Statham crime thriller. Backed by Apple TV+, it'll tell the story of a group of Londoners during the bombing of the capital during World War II.

McQueen is writing, directing and producing this new project, which is being kept mostly under wraps for now, so we don't know what role Ronan is taking. We do know, though, that she'll star alongside a newcomer that McQueen has discovered.