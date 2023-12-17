Ryan Reynolds And Shawn Levy Reunite For New Heist Movie

After Free Guy, The Adam Project and the recently resumed Deadpool 3, you might think that director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds would want to spend time with other people. But their respective families will have to make further accommodation as they're teaming back up for a new project –– albeit one that will wait awhile and that Reynolds is currently only attached to produce, but may step in front of the camera for if the script works out.

As to that screenplay? It's largely a mystery, but one that Deadline has heard is high-concept, global heist caper. You know, a bit like that other one Reynolds is already involved in,Red Notice.

Netflix (where Red Notice alongside its planned sequels are housed) has also snapped up the rights to this one after a competitive bidding situation.

Cruella writer Dana Fox came up with the original concept and developed it with Simon Kinberg, who will produce alongside Levy and Reynolds.