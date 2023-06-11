Ryan Reynolds And Kenneth Branagh Join Action-Adventure Mayday

Riding high on the success of Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, writer/directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are ready to put their next project into motion, action-adventure film Mayday. And from the sounds of it, they're gathering quite the cast, as Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh are the first to sign up.

Apple and Skydance are producing this one, which according to Deadline has a plot that is being kept quiet for now. Do we conjecture from the title that it'll involve someone being rescued? That remains to be seen.