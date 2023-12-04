Ryan Reynolds And Channing Tatum Teaming Up For Action-Comedy Calamity Hustle

When you have a script that promises to team Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum , do you let it linger on a slush pile? Of course you don't! And so several companies, including Warner Bros., Amazon and Netflix are all submitting hefty bods to secure the new potential project. Calamity Hustle (for that is the title, at least for now) also has writer/directors Aaron and Adam Nee, who last worked together (and with Tatum) on The Lost City.

The story, according to The Hollywood Reporter, concerns a down-on-his-luck former Los Angeles detective-turned-private investigator who, after being shaken down by a vicious crime lord, must track down his estranged brother who is responsible for interfering with a diamond heist.

Even if one of the companies secures the deal, this wouldn't immediately leap into production as the script reportedly requires a little polishing – and you know both stars will want to have input.