Ryan Gosling In Talks For Margot Robbie’s Ocean’s Eleven Prequel

Word first broke back in May that Margot Robbie and director Jay Roach were looking to break into the Ocean's franchise with a new movie. Now we know that that Ryan Gosling – her co-star in next year's Barbie - is in talks to reunite with her.

Little else is known about the film beyond the fact that Carrie Solomon is at work on a script that turns the clock back to the 1960s for a heist story that takes place in Europe.

That would be an intriguing twist, since the original Ocean's Eleven (the one starring Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack pals) was set in 1960, while Steven Soderbergh's initial remake landed in cinemas in 2011.