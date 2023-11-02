The Fall Guy Trailer: Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt Spar In The Stunt Man Action Comedy

We know Ryan Gosling can do comedy, romance and action – sometimes even a combination of the two. With The Fall Guy, the latest film from Bullet Train director David Leitch, he's mashing up all three. This new big-screen adaptation of the cult '80s TV series, which starred Lee Majors as a stunt man with a side hustle as a bounty hunter, also features Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham and Winston Duke, and the first trailer is online now.

Gosling is the titular guy, Colt Seavers, a dedicated "stunty" who has been in the business for years. After some recent issues, he stepped away from the business for a time, leaving behind some romantic wreckage in the shape of a brief relationship with film director Jody (Blunt).

When Colt returns to work on set, the stunt life puts him in collision with Jody – but he's also asked to track down Tom Ryder (Taylor-Johnson), the preening volatile star of Jody's film, who has gotten in trouble with some very bad people. And tracking him down will not be quite as easy as shooting a movie, where the bullets aren't so real…