RRR Sequel In Early Development

Blasting into the public consciousness this year, S.S. Rajamouli’s bombastic, three-hour-long, Telugu-language, musical action epic RRR has naturally received plenty of attention and kudos. It's perhaps not a surprise — though you do wonder what is left to include — that Rajamouli is developing a sequel.

As first reported by The Film Stage, the directed attended a screening event in Chicago this weekend and revealed the latest news on a follow-up.

"My father [ screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad ] , is the story writer for all my films," he said. "We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story."

Yet if that gets you excited, then you'll need to hold on. The new instalment isn't currently the director's next project. "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure," he said at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year. "It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots."

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!